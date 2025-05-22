SIR Royalty Income Fund Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURLINGTON, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") is pleased to announce that all of the persons listed below were elected as Trustees of the Fund at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The percentage of votes cast for each nominee, inclusive of votes cast by SIR Corp. as the holder of the Class A GP Units, is as follows:

Nominee For Withheld Stephen Dewis 98.21 % 1.79 % Michael Fisher 98.32 % 1.68 % Lembit Janes 99.49 % 0.51 % Sandra Levy 98.09 % 1.91 % Norm Mayr 98.21 % 1.79 %

In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 53 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill® with 35 locations and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 13 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind Signature brands including The Loose Moose®, Reds® Square One and Edna + VitaTM. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns two Duke's Refresher® + Bar locations, which are currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

