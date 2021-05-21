SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

BURLINGTON, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund has adopted an advance notice by-law that is designed to provide voting unitholders with sufficient time to evaluate any proposed nominees for election as trustees.

Despite the adoption of the by-law:

in connection with the annual meeting scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the date hereof (notice may be sent to the Fund by email to Jeff Good at [email protected] ), and the three (3) nominations previously announced by Mr. Lembit Janes in connection therewith shall be deemed to be timely without regard to the provisions of the new By-Law; and SIR Corp. shall be entitled to nominate two (2) Persons for election as trustees of the Fund at any annual or special meeting for as long as it holds any voting units by notice to the board of trustees without regard to the provisions of the new By-Law.

The by-law has been filed on www.sedar.com.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that indirectly has interests in the trademarks used by SIR.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856

Related Links

http://www.sircorp.com

