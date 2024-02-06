SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian smart devices manufacturer Sinopé Technologies will, at last, allow consumers to remotely control their ductless heat pumps and tie their operation with distinct heating systems thanks to its new smart ductless heat pump interfaces that plug directly into the dedicated ports of compatible ductless heat pumps to provide them with complete smart control features.

Consumers wishing to acquire a smart ductless heat pump interface can visit https://www.sinopetech.com/en/product/ductless-heat-pump-interfaces-zigbee/

"With these interfaces, Sinopé Technologies is once again reinventing remote control and energy efficiency in the most concise way possible. The interfaces become one with the heat pump: they are powered directly by them and provide them with all kinds of smart features, without interference or intermediary," relates Maxime Labonté, Chief Commercial Officer at Sinopé Technologies.

In addition to allowing remote control of ductless heat pumps that are not smart by default, the new interfaces can interlock separate heating systems controlled by Sinopé thermostats (e.g. electric baseboards, heated floors, etc.) and air conditioning. It is thus possible to prevent electric baseboard heaters from heating while the ductless heat pump is cooling, a common issue in the fall and spring when the nights are colder than the days.

Smart features focused on energy efficiency

The devices' smart setting options prevent heating or cooling above or below a specific outdoor temperature, thereby avoiding energy waste and maximizing the prioritization of another heating system due to the limited performance of ductless heat pumps in extreme cold.

The ductless heat pump interfaces are also compatible with the Éco Sinopé feature, which aligns the operation of smart devices with power utilities' peak events and time-of-use rates.

Time, presence (geofencing) and device automation, scenes, and voice control using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are among the features available for Sinopé ductless heat pump interfaces.

Used in the multi-residential sector since 2021

Initially designed to meet the energy efficiency standard that came into force in the Province of Quebec on December 27, 2021, stipulating that new residential buildings of more than three floors or over 600 m², commercial, institutional and industrial buildings had to implement devices preventing the simultaneous operation of heating and air conditioning, the ductless heat pump control solution designed by Sinopé Technologies has proven itself in multi-residential buildings for more than three years. Combined with the Sinopé TH1134ZB/HC line voltage thermostat , the interfaces can 1) eliminate the physical remote control of ductless heat pumps by gathering all manual control of separate systems in a single thermostat and; 2) prioritize the heating source based on the effectiveness threshold of the heat pump.

About Sinopé Technologies

Sinopé Technologies is Canada's largest residential and multi-residential smart device manufacturer. In addition to creating Sinopé-branded products, Sinopé Technologies designs smart devices and management platforms for many other renowned companies across North America. Specializing in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also supports numerous electricity suppliers and entrepreneurs to optimize energy consumption.

