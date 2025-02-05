The Evo thermostat has been developed to replace the standard models commonly installed in new homes and renovations. It helps households reduce energy consumption, optimize comfort, and simplify daily lives. "This device is truly revolutionizing the market because it doesn't need to be replaced to access smart features. We're already seeing strong demand, especially due to its unbeatable price and quick installation", explains Maxime Labonté, Chief Commercial Officer at Sinopé Technologies.

Benefits for professionals

Installing the Evo thermostat is as simple and hassle-free as installing a standard thermostat. Offered at the same price as conventional non-programmable models, it stands out with its sleek, elegant design. Its minimalist packaging is designed to reduce waste, optimize transport, and speed up installation—enhancing on-site efficiency while supporting sustainable resource management.

Benefits for user

Thanks to an upgrade, users can evolve the Evo thermostat's full suite of smart features at any time, including geofencing, schedules, scenes, and remote control. They can save up to 25% on their heating bills, on top of the savings possible with the free Éco Sinopé feature available in the Neviweb app, which enables them to take full advantage of electricity suppliers' energy efficiency programs. Its triac switching technology also ensures enhanced comfort, outstanding durability, and silent operation.

Sinopé Pro: An exclusive line of products for professionals

The Evo thermostat is part of the new Sinopé Pro product range and is available exclusively through the company's professional partners. Professionals interested in becoming a partner or learning more about our products can contact the sales team by filling out a form. Consumers looking to purchase a Sinopé Pro device can find a nearby partner using the interactive map on Sinopé Technologies' website.

About Sinopé Technologies

Sinopé Technologies is Canada's leading manufacturer of smart devices for the residential and multi-residential sectors. In addition to creating Sinopé-branded products, the company develops devices and management platforms for many other renowned companies across North America. Specializing in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also partners with numerous electricity suppliers and businesses to help optimize energy consumption.

SOURCE Sinopé Technologies Inc.

Joannie Robert, Sinopé Technologies, 450-741-7700, ext. 5111, [email protected]