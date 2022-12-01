SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Sinopé Technologies, Canada's largest smart home devices manufacturer for the residential and multi-residential sectors, unveils Calypso, a smart water heater controller designed to provide the most profitable energy savings during peak periods as part of power utility's dynamic pricing programs, time-of-use rates, and during a prolonged absence.

''Calypso is launched symbolically today as our dynamic pricing season begins on December 1st, here in Quebec, Canada, but this smart water heater controller is an asset for anyone aiming to boost their energy savings efficiently and effortlessly all year long. Calypso practically pays for itself in no time,'' says Maxime Caron-Labonté, Chief Commercial Officer at Sinopé Technologies.

Compact, easy to install and equipped with a temperature sensor, the Calypso smart water heater controller facilitates remote control of the water heater and aligns with power utilities' dynamic pricing programs while maintaining users' comfort and safety.

Water heating represents up to 20% of the households' annual energy consumption. Turning off the water heater during peak events in a dynamic pricing or time-of-use rate or during a prolonged absence is one of the moves that pays off the most.

Sinopé Technologies' home energy management ecosystems, which include the Calypso smart water heater controller, were awarded the Grand Prize Winner of the 2021 Integrated Home Competition held by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency.

How it works

Calypso can be installed directly on existing electric water heaters and allows automated remote control. Thanks to its temperature sensor and the algorithms programmed into the device, the Calypso smart controller will automatically reactivate the water heater to maintain the right temperature.

The Calypso smart water heater controller is compatible with the Éco Sinopé feature available in the Neviweb app designed by Sinopé Technologies. Éco Sinopé allows users to take full advantage of their utility's dynamic pricing programs free of charge while keeping the entire control of their smart devices.

The Calypso smart water heater controller is available as of now in its Zigbee version on Sinopé Technologies' online store ( www.sinopetech.com/en ) at CA$99.99. Its Wi-Fi version will be commercialized in Spring 2023.

Among the smart features available for the product are the automations (time, sunrise/sunset and triggered by other devices' actions), geofencing, and detailed energy consumption charts.

A water detection cable designed by Sinopé Technologies, which also manufactures the Sedna smart water damage protection system, can be connected to the Calypso smart water heater controller to automatically turn off the water heater as soon as a water leak is detected.

About Sinopé Technologies

Sinopé Technologies is Canada's largest smart devices manufacturer for the residential and multi-residential sectors. In addition to creating Sinopé-branded products, Sinopé Technologies designs smart devices and management platforms for many other renowned companies across North America. Specializing in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also supports numerous electricity suppliers and entrepreneurs to optimize energy consumption.

