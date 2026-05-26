Simply Spiked Introduces New BOLD Lineup by Turning Billboards into Dating Profiles

What was once the fresh new age of dating–through apps–has turned into monotonously swiping left and right, making finding love feel like the least bold thing ever. Turns out, dating app fatigue is real, with 78% of Zillennials reporting they're over the endless cycle of swiping*; craving more excitement, spontaneity, and a reason to turn up the bold.

That's why Simply Spiked BOLD is stepping in and encouraging Canadians to ditch the endless swipe cycle, put themselves out there, and shoot their shot with one of three bold singles: Julia, Jailen, and Vanessa. These three daters are ready to ditch the apps and try something a little more…bold. Because if love is all about putting yourself out there, what's bolder than shooting your shot on a massive billboard?

"We're so excited to launch Simply Spiked BOLD in Canada, taking fan-favourite flavours Canadians already enjoy and dialling them up with 7% alcohol," said Michelle Ramos, Sr Director Global Brands & Flavour at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Dating should feel fun and bold. There's something really exciting about putting yourself out there and trying something different, like on a massive billboard, and that's exactly the energy we wanted this launch to capture."

Are you bold enough to shoot your shot with one of our singles? Or have a bold enough friend who'd be perfect for them? Visit www.simplyspiked.ca/boldmoves to set up our singles. Not looking to participate, but still want a taste of bold this summer? Try the new Simply Spiked BOLD 7% alcohol, available now at participating locations across Canada. To learn more, visit simplyspiked.ca and follow the brand on social @SimplySpikedCA.

*Source: Forbes Health Survey

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company

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