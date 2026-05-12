After 240 Years, Molson Hands the Camera to Canadians to Redefine our National Identity this Canada Day

Starting today, Molson is inviting Everyone In to share the moments, places and faces that define your Canada by stashing disposable cameras from Coast to Coast. Find a camera, fill it, send it back, and your snapshot could become a part of a new national portrait alongside your fellow Canadians. If your photo is selected, it may be featured nationwide, and you'll be awarded a cash prize of $1,500.

As Canadian pride continues to grow and evolve, so do the voices attempting to define it. Having been sipped, poured and toasted by Canadians for 240 years, Molson has long been one of those voices. It was 26 years ago that Joe from Canada stood on a stage, decked out in plaid, to deliver what would become a legendary national rally cry.

But today, we're stepping off the stage to make room for the people that define who we are now. Because the beautiful thing about being Canadian is that it can't be defined by a single mannerism, personality trait, colloquialism or spokesperson–our homegrown identity is as unique as the millions of people who call this country home.

"After having a front row seat to the Canadian experience for over two centuries, Molson knows that the most authentic definition of being Canadian isn't found in a boardroom, a weathered stereotype or celebrity spokesperson. It's found in millions of moments big and small in backyards, on docks, at milestone celebrations and around kitchen tables." says Eric Kouri, Marketing Director, Molson. "This year, Molson isn't just celebrating Canada Day, we're giving Canadians the chance to redefine a national rally cry we started 26 years ago, by celebrating the unique stories of the people who make this country home."

Because nobody knows what it means to be a Canadian better than a Canadian.

You can find Molson disposable cameras at select hidden locations in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, or enter for a chance to win one at Molson.ca/MadeByCanadians from May 12th to June 4th. Open to legal drinking age consumers only. Find a camera, fill it, send it back, and your snapshot could be featured across the country this Canada Day and all summer long.

Follow @molson on Instagram for hints on where to find the cameras, and stay tuned to for the next chapter in Canada's story this summer.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more.

To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company

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