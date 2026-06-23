Coors Light Celebrates Toronto Tempo WNBA Partnership with Limited-Edition "Tall Girl" Beer Can

As a partner of the Toronto Raptors for 31 years, Coors Light has been a long-term supporter of basketball, its fans, and the cultural impact the sport has on the city. Coors Light is now excited to extend that support to women's basketball.

"The partnership represents a shared commitment to championing women's sports and elevating the fan experience both inside the arena and across the country during this historic inaugural season," says Michelle Ramos, Senior Marketing Director, Global Brands, Molson Coors Beverage Company. "From our celebratory Tall Girl can to fan activations across the country, Coors Light is proud to be the beer that fans reach for as they celebrate women's basketball, and our new home team, the Toronto Tempo."

For the Toronto Tempo, welcoming Coors Light to the court marks another major milestone.

"Bringing Coors Light on as the official beer of the Toronto Tempo is a testament to the growth and potential of the team and women's professional basketball in Canada," says Teresa Resch, President, Toronto Tempo. "We love that Coors Light is celebrating this moment with us by raising a cold one to the talented athletes and the fans who support them with the limited-edition Tall Girl can."

The Coors Light Tall Girl can will be available for sale for a limited time on July 5th and 8th at the Toronto Tempo games held at the team's home arena, Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Throughout the rest of the season, fans can enjoy domestic draught and cans of Coors Light at the Coca-Cola Coliseum and watch out for ticket giveaways on Coors Light's social channels.

Molson Coors is proud to donate $10,000 to the Tempo Basketball Foundation that advances programming for women across Canada through the power of sport. This contribution will help create more equitable opportunities for participation, connection, and leadership.

Follow @coorslightcanada or visit www.coorslighttallgirlcan.ca to keep up-to-date with the latest.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company

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