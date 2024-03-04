SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS PROVIDES Q1 2024 REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET INCOME GUIDANCE INCLUDING RECORD PROJECTED QUARTERLY REVENUE AND NET INCOME

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - (March 4, 2024) – Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") provides Q1 2024 gross revenue, EBITDA and net income guidance including record projected quarterly gross revenue and net income.

Q1 2024 Guidance

Based on estimated January and February gross revenue generated, plus purchase orders received that are expected to be delivered during March 2024, SSC projects record quarterly gross revenue during Q1 2024 of approximately $3,100,000 (Q1 2023 - $1,789,562), representing a growth rate of 73%. SSC also projects Q1 2024 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500,000 (Q1 2023 - $318,978) (see Non-IFRS Financial Measures, below), a growth rate of 56%, and record quarterly Q1 2024 net income of approximately $310,000 (Q1 2023 - $44,491), a growth rate of 597%.

This record projected quarterly gross revenue and net income is primarily attributable to the organic growth of SSC's brands Astrolab and Frootyhooty, and SSC's acquisition of Lamplighter in January 2024.

SSC received its Health Canada licenses on June 30, 2022. In the twenty subsequent months, SSC's revenue has grown from $203,034 in Q2 2022 to a projected $3,100,000 in Q1 2024, representing an increase of approximately 1,427%.

SSC has no debt and approximately 50.5 million common shares outstanding (basic), of which approximately 30% are held by insiders. Of SSC's outstanding common shares, approximately 17.0 million (34%) are escrowed pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Further details with respect to SSC's escrowed securities can be found in SSC's filing statement dated October 31, 2023, which is available on SSC's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Jeff Swainson, President and CEO of SSC, stated: "Our team continues to execute on our ambitious business plan focused on profitable organic revenue growth and opportunistic acquisitions, which is reflected in our strong revenue growth since we obtained our licenses. We are striving for record SSC quarterly revenue in Q1 2024, but more importantly, we project net income to be 10% of gross revenue."

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers.

For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

Notice on Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects", "projected", "approximately" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning capitalizing on SSC's business plan and SSC's expected growth, results of operations and performance. SSC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of SSC, including expectations and assumptions concerning SSC, the timing and market acceptance of products, competition in SSC's markets, SSC's reliance on customers, fluctuations in interest rates, SSC's ability to maintain good relations with its customers, employees and other stakeholders, changes in law or regulations, SSC's ability to protect its intellectual property, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in SSC's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of SSC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and SSC does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about gross revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net income of SSC, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this document was approved by management as of the date of this document and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about SSC's future business operations. SSC and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the SSC's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. SSC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Differences in the timing of capital expenditures or revenues and variances in production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in SSC's guidance. SSC's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to "adjusted EBITDA", which is not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The intent of this non-IFRS measure is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. This non-IFRS measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, this non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is considered as a useful measure by management of SSC to understand the profitability of SSC excluding the effects of capital structure, taxation and depreciation, but may not be appropriate for other purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

The following table reconciles income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 $ Jun 30, 2023 $ Sept 30, 2023 $







Net income 44,491 118,134 24,448 Add:





Income taxes - - - Depreciation and amortization 109,847 55,973 118,968 Net interest (income) expense 160,110 112,870 84,551 Share based compensation 4,530 4,221 52,670 Adjusted EBITDA 318,978 291,198 280,637

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

