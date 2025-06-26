SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS ANNOUNCES RECORD "STATUS" BRAND MONTHLY SALES & REVOCATION OF MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Status brand has achieved record monthly sales and increasing sales velocity. SSC is also pleased to advise that due to SSC filing its Q1 2025 financial statements, the related management discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certifications, (the "Filings"), the previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") initially issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC"), the Company's principal regulator, on May 5, 2025, and subsequently updated by SSC through press releases issued on April 30, 2025, May 14, 2025, May 20, 2025, and June 2, 2025, has been revoked. Copies of the required Filings are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Status Brand

Launched in late 2024, SSC's Status brand, acquired as part of the ANC Inc. acquisition in October, 2024, continues to gain traction across Canada. Unit sales have increased by 115% since January 2025, and June 2025 marked the first month that the Status brand's sales exceeded $1.0 million.

Status currently has 12 total product listings in Ontario and Alberta. The following 8 new product listings are launching in the coming months, bringing total Status product listings to 20:

Ontario June: Bubble Bubble Liquid Diamond Infused Kief Coated Blunt. Alberta July : Grape Blast Liquid Diamond Infused Kief Coated Pre-Rolls. Alberta July: Mellonaire Liquid Diamond Infused Kief Coated Pre-Rolls. Alberta July : Tigers Bleed Liquid Diamond Infused Kief Coated Pre-Rolls. Ontario August/September: Lamborkiwi Cannagar. Ontario August/September: Bubble Bubble Cannagar. Ontario September/October: Lamborkiwi Liquid Diamond Disposable. Ontario September/October: Grape Blast Liquid Diamond Infused Kief Coated Blunt.

With the success of Status, SSC's current suite of brands and products, including Astrolab, Frootyhooty, Roilty, and Lamplighter, and the upcoming launch of the legendary Sluggers brand in Canada (as previously announced), SSC is encouraged by the potential for organic revenue growth in the coming quarters.

