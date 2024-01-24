SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS APPOINTS VICE PRESIDENT, MARKETING & SALES AND ANNOUNCES UPCOMING FEBRUARY 2024 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") appoints Jeff Lawrence to the position of Vice President, Marketing & Sales, and announces update on its February 2024 Alberta and Ontario product launches.

Appointment of Vice President, Marketing & Sales

SSC is pleased to announce that Jeff Lawrence has been appointed to the position of Vice President, Marketing & Sales. Jeff is a high-achieving sales executive with over 30 years of experience in Industrial and consumer packaged goods ("CPG"), including five years in the cannabis industry. Jeff has a track record of growing sales and propelling start-ups through strategic development, team building, and effective leadership. Jeff commenced his CPG journey in 2009 as the CEO of Cheap Smokes and Cigars, building it to 19-locations and 100 employees. Jeff then entered the Cannabis industry in 2018, assuming the role of Vice President, Retail Development for retail chain Urban Canna, which expanded significantly prior to being sold to 420 Premium Markets. Prior to SSC, Jeff was National Director of Sales of Dycar Pharmaceuticals, where as a leadership team member he oversaw the launch of four brands while scaling store listings from 70 to over 2,200 across five provinces.

Jeff Swainson, President and CEO of SSC stated: "The appointment of Jeff Lawrence to the position of Vice President, Marketing & Sales comes at a key inflection point for SSC, as we currently hold approximately $1.25 million of provincial purchase orders for February 2024 delivery into Alberta and Ontario. With this significant increase in provincial listings and deliveries, I expect that Jeff's strategic mindset, leadership, and key account relationships will facilitate sales velocity in market. We are proud to have attracted an executive of Jeff's calibre to our team."

February 2024 Product Launches

SSC holds approximately $1.25 million of purchase orders for February 2024 product launches with Alberta and Ontario. These product launches consist of a total of twenty-seven listings, as follows:

Alberta

Frootyhooty:

Wild Watermelon Coconut 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified All-In-One Vape. Poppin ' Peach 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified All-In-One Vape . Gargantuan Grape Live Rosin Amplified 1.0g All-In-One Vape . Wild Watermelon Coconut 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified Infused Blunt. Poppin ' Peach 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified Infused Blunt. Gargantuan Grape 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified Infused Blunt. Wild Watermelon Coconut 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified Diamonds & Sauce. Poppin' Peach 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified Diamonds & Sauce. Gargantuan Grape 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified Diamonds & Sauce. Frooty Hash 3x0.7g Combo Pack. Frooty Hash 3x0.7g Combo Pack + One Hitter.

Lamplighter:

Tutti Frutti 1.0g 510 Vape Cartridge. Lychee Bubble Tea 1.0g 510 Vape Cartridge. P.O.G Slammer 1.0g 510 Vape Cartridge. Yoo-hoo Yuzu CBG + THC 1.0g 510 Vape Cartridge Saskatoon Berry CBN + THC 1.0g 510 Vape Cartridge. Tiger Berry 1.0g 510 Vape Cartridge.

Astrolab:

Guavacot Kush 1.0g Live Rosin Cold Cure.

Ontario

Frootyhooty:

Wild Watermelon Coconut 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified All-In-One Vape. Wild Watermelon Coconut 1.0g Live Rosin Amplified 3X0.5g Infused Prerolls .

In addition to the products listed above that are launching under SSC's brands, SSC expects to launch six third-party branded products in Alberta and one in Ontario.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

