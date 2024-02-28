SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS APPOINTS VETERAN CANNABIS EXECUTIVE OLEN VANDERLEEDEN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC") is pleased to announce that it has appointed veteran cannabis executive Mr. Olen Vanderleeden to its board of directors.

Mr. Vanderleeden brings over 25 years of executive management experience ranging from innovative venture backed start-ups to large public entities. Most recently, Olen was the Chief Commercial Officer for Greentone Enterprises, where he established a strong Canadian recreational cannabis market position and a substantial international business. Prior to Greentone, Olen was the Senior Vice President of Commercial for Zenabis Global, where he led Zenabis to a considerable recreational cannabis market share prior to Zenabis being acquired by Hexo. Prior to Zenabis, Olen led business development as an Associate Vice President at Kwantlen Polytechnic University which included the development of relationships with key cannabis industry stakeholders and the management and expansion of the first university cannabis curriculum in Canada.

Jeff Swainson, President and CEO of SSC stated: "With 25 years of overall experience, six years of cannabis industry experience, and a track record of building successful private and public companies, the appointment of Olen to SSC's board of directors significantly strengthens our great team. Olen has a track record of facilitating transactions and rapidly expanding revenue, and he is expected to help SSC capitalize on many growth initiatives and provide significant value to our shareholders."

In connection with Olen's appointment and prior executive appointments, SSC has granted an aggregate of 400,000 stock options under SSC's equity incentive plan at an exercise price of $0.16 per share and expiring on February 27, 2027. The option grant and the appointment of Olen to SSC's board of directors remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

