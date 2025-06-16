SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH NATURA LIFE + SCIENCE TO LAUNCH SLUGGERS IN CANADA, AND PROVIDES Q1 TIMING, EXECUTIVE AND MCTO UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (TSXV: HASH) ("SSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Natura Life + Science ("Natura"), a California cannabis company, to launch Sluggers, the legendary northern California cannabis brand, in Canada. Sluggers' U.S. based website is as follows: https://sluggers.com/. SSC is also pleased to provide an update regarding changes made to its executive team, the timing of filing its first quarter results ("Financials") for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and an update on its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") initially issued by the Alberta Securities Commission, the Company's principal regulator, on May 5, 2025, and subsequently updated by SSC through press releases issued on April 30, 2025, May 14, 2025, May 20, 2025, and June 2, 2025.

Sluggers

The Sluggers brand was built by cannabis culture and community leaders, and is known for premium pre-rolls, vapes, and flower. With a passionate fan base, Sluggers has been setting the standard in the U.S. cannabis market, bringing consistent, innovative and high-quality products to a wide base of consumers.

Sluggers has rapidly expanded across multiple states, and they are now leveraging ANC Inc.'s leading manufacturing capability to bring Sluggers' exceptional products to Canada. ANC Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of SSC.

According to Headset data:

Sluggers is #1 in units sold in California for 3.5g pre-roll packs, including being the #2 infused pre-roll brand on 4/20. Currently, Sluggers sells over a million pre-rolls per month.

The initial Sluggers product launches coming in July are as follows:

Bubble Bath Juiced Hash & Diamond Infused Kief Coated 5-pack pre-roll in Ontario , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

, , and . Fire OG Hash & Diamond Infused Glass Tip 1.5g pre-roll in Ontario , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

Under the terms of the agreement, SSC has exclusivity on distribution of the the Sluggers brand in Canada. SSC will retain 75% of the net income generated from the sale of the Sluggers products. SSC will provide all raw materials and Natura will pay for all sales and marketing activities.

Jeff Swainson, SSC's President & CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to bring the iconic Sluggers brand to Canada, as we anticipate that it will generate the same level of enthusiasm and customer connection in Canada as it does in the U.S."

Executive Change

Jeff Holmgren, SSC's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), is no longer with SSC. SSC thanks Mr. Holmgren for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The timing of filing SSC's Financials, including the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certificates (collectively, the "Required Filings"), will not be impacted and it is anticipated they will be released on June 20, 2025, as previously disclosed. SSC has engaged Lachlan McLeod, a seasoned cannabis executive, through his firm Stornoway CPA, to assist with the Q1 2025 Financials and certain other accounting and finance duties until such time as a permanent CFO is appointed.

Upcoming CFO Appointment

SSC is in the final stages of executing an employment contract with a highly experienced individual who upon execution of the employment agreement will be appointed as SSC's CFO subsequent to expiration of his notice period with his current employer.

Q1 2025 Filing Timeline & MCTO Update

The Company expects to file the Required Filings on or before June 20, 2025. Should this timing change, an update will be provided. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Company files the Required Filings.

As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, Management of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Required Filings and the MCTO is revoked. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company. The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing biweekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements.

The Company confirms that, except as publicly disclosed by the Company in its press releases: (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement issued on April 30, 2025 (the "Default Announcement") that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd.

SSC is a public company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). SSC's mission is to provide pure, potent, terpene-rich ready to consume cannabis products to discerning cannabis consumers. For more information regarding SSC, please see www.simplysolventless.ca.

