SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 37TH ANNUAL 2025 ROTH CONFERENCE

ROTH 2025 takes place on March 16-18, 2025 , at the Laguna Cliffs Marriot in Dana Point, CA.

VANCOUVER, BC , March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF), a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, offering innovative, plant-based protein products that prioritize clean ingredients and exceptional taste, is pleased to announce its participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place from March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, CA. This premier event brings together executives from approximately 500 private and public companies across various growth sectors, including consumer, technology & media, and sustainability.

J.R. Kingsley Ward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBBC, will represent the Company at the conference, engaging in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors, industry peers, and partners. Discussions will focus on SBBC's strategic initiatives and the significant momentum behind TRUBAR™, its leading brand in the plant-based protein bar category.

Mr. Kingsley Ward commented, "Participating in the ROTH Conference provides an excellent platform to showcase SBBC's growth trajectory and the success of TRUBAR™. We look forward to connecting with the investment community to discuss our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, better-for-you products that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers."

As part of the conference activities, SBBC is proud to support the 13th Annual Duane Roth Legacy Bicycle Ride, a 40-mile scenic cycling event along the California coastline benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). The ride is a key highlight of the conference, bringing together business leaders and athletes to raise funds for adaptive sports programs. SBBC will be providing TRUBAR™ protein bars to participants and attendees.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to expansion plans for TRU Brands products, and the success of the Company's marketing efforts.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company, and as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Fernando Massalin, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development