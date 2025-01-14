SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP'S TRUBAR™ BRAND SELECTED FOR NATIONAL PROMOTION PROGRAM WITH A LARGE NATIONAL U.S. WAREHOUSE CLUB RETAILER

TRUBAR ™ included in MVM promotion in more than 600 locations across the U.S. from January 2-31, 2025 .

included in MVM promotion in more than 600 locations across the U.S. from . SBBC engages Winning Media to provide an investor focused digital awareness campaign.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Contributing to the strong growth and distribution expansion of TRUBAR™ in 2024, Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) is pleased to announce the inclusion of TRUBAR™ in a large national US warehouse club retailer's (the "Club") latest Multi-Vendor Mailer ("MVM") promotion in all of the Club's more than 600 U.S. locations between January 2-31, 2025. This highly anticipated promotion reaches millions of the Club's members across the United States, offering exclusive savings on a curated selection of products through direct mail, digital platforms, and in-store promotions. As one of the Club's flagship promotional tools, the MVM drives visibility and encourages trial by offering exclusive savings to an engaged and loyal customer base.

The selection of TRUBAR™ for the MVM program marks the third year in a row the brand has been selected for this national distribution and is the largest MVM marketing campaign in the Company's history. TRUBAR™ will enjoy high visibility throughout the promotion with pallets of the product on display at prominent locations including near high traffic store entrances in an area known as "The Fence". The promotion will feature TRUBAR™'s top selling bars, "Oh oh Cookie Dough" and "Get in my belly PB & jelly".

Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBrands commented, "We're excited to have TRUBAR™ featured prominently once again in this popular promotion reinforcing our commitment to providing high-quality, plant-based products that cater to today's growing demand for alternative, better-for-you snacks. The warehouse channel remains an important building block in our distribution expansion and brand building strategy, and we're excited to take this next step in our partnership."

SBBC Engages Winning Media

SBBC also announces that it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide investor focused digital advertising services to the Company. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The engagement of Winning Media will extend for a period of 30 days, to commence when authorized by the Company. Winning Media will be paid a fee of US$75,000, payable in advance of the initiation of services. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined under applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the availability of funds under the credit facility, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the anticipated benefits of the financings and the growth in distribution for the TRUBAR plant-based protein bar, anticipated use of proceeds from the credit facility and Promissory Notes, and statements with respect to the future business and operations of the Company. The words "engaged in", "evaluating", "continuing to", "is reviewing", "potential", "intend", "anticipates", "believes", "aims", "plans", "expects" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are outside of the Company's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of the Company to achieve its growth and revenue strategies; the demand for the Company's products; that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; the regulatory climate in which the Company operates; and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to: the impact of foreign exchange rates; pricing pressures; general adverse economic, market and business conditions and those factors which are discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company, and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof and qualified by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp.

Contact Information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Fernando Massalin, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]