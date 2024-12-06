SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES SHARES ISSUED UNDER VIBEZ EARNOUT AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) today announces further to its news release dated January 25, 2023 and in connection with the Branding Earnout Agreement dated January 25, 2023, the Company has issued 26,224 common shares.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer