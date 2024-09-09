SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE ROLLOUT OF TRUBAR™ IN 6,600 CVS PHARMACIES

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) today announced a nationwide rollout of TRUBARTM is now underway in CVS Pharmacy locations across the U.S., marking further progress in expanding the brand's with North American distribution footprint with key retailer partners.

Beginning this week, TRUBARTM will be available in select CVS Pharmacy stores and on cvs.com with distribution ramping up to 6,600 stores nationwide in the coming weeks. With the addition of CVS, the largest retail pharmacy chain in the United States, TRUBAR will be available in 12,000 store locations across the U.S. by the end of the third quarter.

"With its significant local presence in neighborhoods across the U.S. and its commitment to providing consumers with healthy, nutritious and convenient snacking options to meet their wellness goals, CVS is an ideal partner for TRUBARTM," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Tru Brands Inc. "CVS is a key strategic addition to our growing retail presence, and we look forward to working with the CVS team."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues — including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health — whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system — and their personal health care — by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

