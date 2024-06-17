SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES FURTHER RETAIL EXPANSION OF TRUBAR BRAND

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: SBBCF) today announced continued progress and growing momentum building out its North American distribution footprint for TRUBAR™ with the addition of several new regional retail partners among the 5,000 new store locations where the brand is rolling out over the next two quarters.

The new retail partners extend the geographic reach of TRUBAR™ throughout the Midwest and Western regions of the U.S. across 16 states including a large presence in California. The retail chains include:

Loop Neighborhood Markets convenience chain with locations across Southern California , the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento

convenience chain with locations across , the and Hy-Ve grocery chain with locations across nine midwestern states

grocery chain with locations across nine midwestern states Stinker convenience chain with locations across Colorado , Wyoming and Idaho

convenience chain with locations across , and Super 1 Foods grocery chain with locations in Idaho , Montana , and Washington state

grocery chain with locations in , , and Mother's Market & Kitchen grocery locations in Sothern California (20 stores)

grocery locations in Sothern California (20 stores) New Seasons Market grocery locations across Portland, Oregon (20 stores)

grocery locations across (20 stores) Erewhon supermarket locations in Los Angeles County (10 stores)

"These regional grocery and convenience chains represent important building blocks in our strategy to expand our distribution footprint for TRUBARTM with select retailers in key markets and we are excited to introduce our brand to health conscious, on-the-go customers served by our new partners," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBRANDS.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is an international omni-channel platform with a portfolio of diversified assets in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company targets informed, health-conscious Millennial and Generation Z consumers with a focus on opportunities for expansion into high-growth consumer product categories.

