SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES FINAL SHARE ISSUANCE UNDER VIBEZ EARNOUT AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) today announces further to its news release dated January 25, 2023 and in connection with the Branding Earnout Agreement dated January 25, 2023, the Company has issued 23,980 common shares.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp.

Contact Information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Fernando Massalin, Investor Relations, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]