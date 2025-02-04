SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ACCOMPLISHED MARKETING EXECUTIVE TO LEAD MARKETING STRATEGY AND EXECUTION FOR TRUBAR™

Natasha Port joins the TRUBARTM team as Vice President of Marketing with a proven track record of launching and scaling high-growth consumer brands from emerging startups to Fortune 500 companies

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQX: SBBCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Port as Vice President of Marketing for TRUBARTM effective February 1, 2025.

In this new role, Port will lead marketing strategy and execution for TRUBARTM in North America building on the brand's momentum and growth through the development of a fully integrated marketing strategy that drives brand awareness, consumer engagement and long-term brand loyalty.

Port is a highly accomplished marketing leader with a track record of success building and scaling emerging and established consumer brands including Bai Beverages and Keurig Dr Pepper. At Bai Beverages, she played an instrumental role building the brand's identity leading to its $1.7 billion acquisition by Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Following the acquisition, Port directed integrated marketing campaigns to position Keurig Dr Pepper's top 30 brands as category leaders and led globally recognized marketing campaigns including the award-winning Dr. Pepper college football program.

"We're thrilled to welcome Natasha to the TRUBARTM team to lead the development and execution of our marketing acceleration strategy," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBARTM. "Natasha brings invaluable consumer brand experience to our team, and we look forward to the contributions she will make to building awareness and propelling the growth of TRUBARTM."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Erica and the TRUBARTM team at this pivotal time for the brand," said Port. "TRUBARTM has already built incredible momentum at retail and direct-to-consumer and now is the time to amplify that success with a full integrated marketing strategy that unlocks the brand's full potential and cements its place as a leader in the "better for you" snack space."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. is a rapidly growing brand accelerator in the global protein-based nutrition category, delivering premium protein products made with clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a commitment to sustainable health and wellness. Focused on innovation and customer empowerment, the company aims to redefine modern nutrition while expanding its reach in this dynamic market. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

