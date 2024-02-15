Simplii Financial taps performer Diljit Dosanjh as new brand ambassador

Global celebrity teams up with Simplii to reaffirm its position as Canada's bank of choice for newcomers

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Simplii Financial today announced a new ambassador agreement with music and film star, Diljit Dosanjh. Dosanjh has become a global phenomenon—a singer, actor and producer credited with some of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time.

"Diljit's story is one of optimism, hope, and seizing the moment. It's one that many new Canadians can relate to," says Kam Dhadwar, Managing Director, Simplii Financial. "With his help, more clients will see themselves reflected in the Simplii brand."

Dosanjh already has a well-entrenched fanbase in Canada. His 2022 North American tour featured sold-out shows at some of Canada's largest concert venues and his upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour will stop in Vancouver on April 27. In the spring, Dosanjh took to the stage as the first Punjabi singer at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Internationally, he has amassed more than 24 million followers across various social platforms and has more than 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

"I love Canada's people, culture and awesome vibe. It's the land of love and acceptance. I always feel at home here," says Dosanjh. "When I got this opportunity to partner with Simplii, a brand that celebrates diversity, mein sachchey dil naal bahut khush hoya (my heart was filled with true joy)."

The partnership with Dosanjh is a first for Simplii Financial and one that puts it on the path to establish itself as the digital bank for newcomers and international students.

