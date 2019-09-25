Simplii Financial Opens the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Sep 25, 2019, 11:23 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Aayaz Pira, Senior Vice-President, CIBC Digital & Direct Banking and Head, Simplii Financial, and Corby Fine, Vice President, Simplii Financial, joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Simplii Financial is a division of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), delivering no-fee banking to customers.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Simplii Financial Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
Simplii Financial Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

Simplii Financial Opens the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Sep 25, 2019, 11:23 ET