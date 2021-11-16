Simplii Financial named as one of the most recommended financial institutions in Canada

Simplii earns multiple wins in Ipsos' 2021 Financial Service Excellence Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Simplii Financial™ is the most awarded digital bank and one of the biggest winners across all Canadian financial institutions and banking brands in the 2021 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards. Simplii collected four wins, including Value for Money, and shared the top spot as one of Canada's most recommended financial institutions.

"Being named one of Canada's most recommended financial institutions in 2021 is confirmation that Simplii's approach – our no-fee model, innovative products and services, and client support – is meeting Canadians' banking needs," says Vineet Malhotra, Head, Simplii Financial. "We're thrilled to be a winner of the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards, especially as digital services have become increasingly critical as the pandemic continues; our clients know they can rely on us as a partner in their lives."

Additional recognition for Simplii in the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards include shared wins for both Online Banking Excellence and Mobile Banking Excellence, fulfilling digital banking needs that became more pronounced over the past two years. During this time, Simplii has continued to focus on offering Canadians no-fee daily banking, high interest CAD savings rates, and a seamless bank-from-anywhere digital experience, in addition to launching new products and services, such as digital identity verification and enhancements for Global Money Transfers.

"As Canadians' financial needs and preferences continue to rapidly evolve, we are steadfast in our commitment to simplifying and improving the banking experience for our existing and future clients," added Mr. Malhotra.

The full list of categories in which Simplii Financial was named a winner is:

Recommend to Family and Friends (shared recipient)

Value for Money (sole winner)

Online Banking Excellence (shared recipient)

Mobile Banking Excellence (shared recipient)

About the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

The Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards are based on ongoing quarterly Customer Service Index (CSI) survey results. The sample size for the total 2021 CSI program year that ended in September 2021 was 47,977 completed surveys yielding 72,290 financial institution ratings nationally. The sample is representative of the general household population based on Statistics Canada census data.

About Simplii Financial ™

Simplii Financial is committed to delivering simple, straightforward banking. With a fully mobile experience, nearly 1.8 million clients enjoy no-fee daily banking with no minimum balance and high interest savings rates. In the 2020 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence study, Simplii was an award winner for Online and Mobile Banking Excellence among all financial institutions in Canada. Simplii delivers a simple and easy way to bank with 24/7 access to online, mobile and telephone banking as well as access to one of the largest national ATM networks through CIBC. For more information about Simplii Financial please visit www.simplii.com or by following on Twitter @SimpliiFin, Instagram @SimpliiFin or on Facebook.

