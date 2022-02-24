Simplii Financial launches industry-first digital gift card marketplace

As with all other Simplii banking services and products, the digital gift cards are a no-fee offering – this means no purchase fees, activation fees, or inactivity/maintenance fees for either sender or recipient – unlike most traditional gift cards purchased at brick-and-mortar locations. And the digital gift cards are easy to use at both online and retail or point-of-sale locations through a mobile wallet.

Clients can choose Simplii Financial prepaid Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere in Canada and around the world where Visa is accepted, or they can select merchant-specific gift cards.

Simplii's merchant-specific gift cards span fashion, travel, media and other consumer goods, with new merchant partners to come, expanding the marketplace. Current merchants include:

adidas

DAZN

Indigo

JOEY Restaurants

LOCAL Public Eatery

Simons

Sunwing Vacations

TJX (WINNERS, HomeSense and Marshalls)

"We're starting off 2022 strong – launching this new way of digital gift-giving demonstrates our commitment to building innovative and convenient services at Simplii," said Vineet Malhotra, Head, Simplii Financial. "We're making gifting for any occasion simple for our clients, with no guesswork, and no need to visit a retail store. And with a dedicated portal for gift card recipients to track their spending, transactions and balance, shopping with a digital gift card is easy too."

"Canadian sport, fitness and fashion fans want to connect with us and the products they love in new ways, and Simplii's new gift card marketplace enables them do just this," said Racquel Alongi, Manager of Partnership Marketing, adidas Canada.

"Indigo is excited to be part of Simplii's Financial innovative digital banking gift card marketplace that truly makes gift-giving easy for our customers. We look forward to welcoming customers in store and online at Indigo.ca," said Carla Keown, VP, Customer Experience, Indigo.

Key features of the Simplii digital gift card service include:

No activation, usage or maintenance fees for gift card senders or recipients;

Gift cards can be customized with a theme, and other forms of media, for a more personalized recipient experience;

Digital gift cards can be sent to anyone in Canada 1 , via email;

, via email; Gift cards can be added to digital wallets (Apple, Google, Samsung Pay) for convenience when shopping in physical retail locations;

Convenient online access for gift card recipients to view card details, transactions, and their balance.

