Simplii Financial launches bold new branding to help clients Bank on the Now

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Simplii Financial today unveiled a new brand perspective and modern look with the goal of helping Canadians Bank on the Now. The refresh is part of a multi-year initiative to build on the bank's ambition to be a leader in direct banking.

"Since our inception, Simplii has challenged the conventional belief that a better future means compromises in the present," said Tammy Sadinsky, SVP, Brand and Marketing, CIBC. "Our new brand highlights the importance of maximizing today and taking action."

Simplii's launch campaign asks Canadians to Start Your Engines

The branding introduces a new logo, a vibrant magenta, green, and black colour palette, editorial-style images in black and white that capture raw and candid moments, as well as three dots borrowed from the 'i's in Simplii.

Simplii's new brand rolls out today anchored by a 60-second digital and social ad, programmatic and display ads, and out of home advertising. The black and white spot features human moments in near-suspended animation that precedes action –highlighting that we exist, change, and create in the now, resolving in the tagline Start Your Engines.

"Our new look brings energy, optimism, and a sense of urgency," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "Clients can expect to see this change come to life not just through our brand but also in our approach to innovation."

The broader campaign encourages clients to Bank on the Now with frictionless products, innovative digital tools, and industry-leading client service to make the most of their money and time today – and tomorrow.

"Simplii consistently tops the list of most recommended banks in Canada, and we know this new approach is already resonating with clients," said Exshaw. "Direct banking is one of our strategic differentiators and we're confident that Simplii's new modern identity will deliver accelerated growth for the platform."

About Simplii Financial:

Simplii delivers a simple and easy way to bank for roughly 2 million Canadians with 24/7 access to online, mobile and telephone banking with no monthly fees, as well as access to one of the largest national ATM networks through CIBC. For more information about Simplii Financial, please visit www.simplii.com or by following on Twitter @SimpliiFin, Instagram @SimpliiFin or on Facebook.

