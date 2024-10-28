Isarta's new AI tool reduces unconscious bias and speeds up applicant screening

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Isarta announces the launch of an innovative artificial intelligence tool designed to simplify and optimize the screening of applications and improve equity in recruitment. With this tool, recruiters can significantly reduce the time spent sorting through resumes, allowing them to focus on the qualitative evaluation of candidates.

This new tool thoroughly analyzes the resumes received and assists recruiters by suggesting which candidates should be considered for a position, based on their specific skills and qualifications. It also provides AI-generated comments and suggestions, enabling a quick and efficient ranking of applications. This tool saves valuable time for employers who are often overwhelmed by a high volume of resumes, while reducing unconscious biases in the selection process.

Moreover, recruiters can combine the match percentages between candidates and job offers with the AI-generated suggestions, thus providing an independent assessment based on the candidates' skills and qualifications. This dual perspective allows for a more comprehensive and impartial pre-selection process.

Recruiter Remains in Control

This decision-support tool maintains the central role of the recruiter, who retains full control over the final selection process. The AI assists by automating repetitive and tedious tasks, allowing recruiters to focus on interviews and detailed candidate evaluations. By integrating AI-generated suggestions with match percentages, the tool promotes a more objective and independent recruitment process, thus reducing the risk of potential biases.

AI Tools Innovations

"After launching a matching algorithm between candidates and job offers in 2017, and AI tools in 2023 to assist with writing and translating job postings and personalized cover letters, the company continues to innovate to improve recruitment and job search," emphasizes Martin Shamlou, Director of Products and Client Solutions at Isarta.

Moreover, the solution used ensures the security and confidentiality of data, which is not used to train AI models.

Isarta is a leading platform specializing in recruitment, training, and information in the fields of communications, marketing, digital, and sales. It connects employers with qualified professionals, offers job postings, targeted profile searches, and provides online training for skill development. The platform also offers salary data and tracks trends in marketing, digital, and human resources. Leveraging its industry expertise and vast network, Isarta uses artificial intelligence to develop solutions tailored to recruitment and job search needs.

