Gives veterinarians a new choice for the treatment of external and internal parasitic infestations

Treats and has persistent efficacy against ticks and fleas for one month

Treats gastrointestinal nematodes

Prevents heartworm disease (Dirofilaria immitis)

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announces that Simparica Trio™, a once-monthly triple combination antiparasitic medication for dogs, receives Notice of Compliance from Health Canada's Veterinary Drugs Directorate.

"The approval of Simparica Trio™ provides veterinarians a safe and effective option for the treatment of external and internal parasitic infestations in dogs in the form of a new oral chewable," said Dr. Clotilde Francis, DVM with Zoetis Canada. "Robust heartworm protection was demonstrated in a recently published field study with no dogs testing positive for adult heartworm infection when dosed with the combination product.''(1)

"We are excited to bring Simparica Trio™ to veterinarians in Canada as a new, effective triple combination parasiticide for dogs," said Jair Garcia, Senior Vice President, Canada and Northern Latin America at Zoetis. "This innovative product is a result of the collaboration of Zoetis scientists worldwide, who share a determination to develop new medicines that deliver real value to our veterinary customers and the animals in their care. The addition of this new, broad spectrum parasiticide to our sarolaner range of products helps to tailor the antiparasitic treatment of pets to their individual needs."

The global canine parasiticides market is more than $4 billion US dollars(2) and is the largest therapeutic category in medicines for dogs.

Simparica Trio demonstrates Zoetis' continued innovation in parasiticides

The active ingredients of Simparica Trio are: sarolaner which is active against fleas and ticks; moxidectin effective against heartworm and some intestinal worms; and pyrantel pamoate, effective against certain gastrointestinal nematodes.

About internal and external parasites

Beyond being a burden by feeding off the blood of infested dogs, fleas and ticks can be carriers of vector borne diseases to other dogs which can be very debilitating and difficult to treat. Larvae from certain gastrointestinal worms may be shed in the environment and pose a threat of zoonotic disease to humans while heartworm (D.immitis) disease can be fatal to affected dogs. (CPEP)(3)

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, expectations regarding products, regulatory approvals and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.zoetis.com , or on request from Zoetis.

1 https://parasitesandvectors.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13071-019-3702-6

2 Based on internal estimates

3 Canadian Parasitology Expert Panel Guidelines https://research-groups.usask.ca/cpep/index.php#Protocol

SOURCE Zoetis Inc.

For further information: Clotilde Francis, 514-237-6620, clotilde.francis@zoetis.com; Stephanie Lyttle, 514-501-8685, stephanie@comunika.com