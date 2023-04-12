Passionately committed to high-end fashion

QUEBEC CITY, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Building on the success of its first Édito by Simons collection, the family-owned company is gaining momentum with a new high-end capsule of elegant pieces from around the world that offer the perfect balance between style and comfort. The collection, available online and in Simons boutiques today, features ten beautifully-designed pieces, from the minimalist point-collar trench coat to the poplin belted tiered shirtdress, inspired by the greatest icons of fashion history and craftsmanship.

A high-end offer that meets the needs of our clientele

The spring collection is made of high-quality textiles, carefully selected by the Simons team, from fashion studios in Europe and Canada. While the first collection was minimalist with basic garments in neutral colours, the second edition features sophisticated pieces in rich colours and bold patterns, such as the botanical watercolor silk dress and silk blouse.

"The success of the first Édito collection relates to our female customers' interest in high-quality pieces that stand the test of time," said Richard Simons, VP Buying at Simons. "This is the main reason we launched the second collection; it reaffirms our commitment to high-end fashion. It also demonstrates our agility and ability to develop exclusive products with our exceptional team of over 175 designers, creators and experts from the international fashion scene," he adds.

The flourishing and versatile wardrobe at the heart of Édito's philosophy

Each piece has been designed and created for customers who want a versatile, evolving, and timeless wardrobe. Not only do the pieces in the collection complement each other, but Simons' designers have ensured that they work perfectly with those from the previous collection. This approach allows customers to maximize the use of clothing by putting together multiple outfits, for day or evening.

"The timeless and complementary nature of the collection has not stopped us from being bold in our choices and offering pieces in silky, shimmering fabrics and feminine prints. We want to offer our customers the opportunity to build a functional yet bold wardrobe by presenting pieces that work equally well with each other, from one collection to the next," said Océane Stanislas, buying manager, fashion authority and the head of the new Édito by Simons collection.

A collection of quiet luxury

The beginning of 2023 saw the emergence of quiet luxury - a trend that puts forward discreet yet luxurious clothing. "Our new exclusive collection fits perfectly into this trend of offering a high-end style of clothing that will stand the test of time and where luxury is in every detail. Édito presents high-quality, minimalist and refined pieces, tailor-made with durable fabrics that will never go out of fashion, such as cotton, cashmere and silk," says Océane Stanislas.

Artisans from around the world were involved in the production of the garments: the knitwear for the dress is knitted in Peru, the denim for the trousers comes from Morocco, and the poplin for the blouse that will make its return to the shelves is made in Italy. The two Italian silk-printed pieces and the dark grey skirt are designed in Vancouver, while the long-sleeved jumper available in two colours is made in Ontario.

About Édito

The Édito line offers Simons customers a selection of clothing by leading designers, providing a timeless and feminine vision of high-end fashion. In addition to international designer brands such as Lanvin, Marni and Jacquemus, Édito also offers exclusive collections designed by Simons' own designers. Édito allows Simons to fully assert its role as a major player in Canadian fashion by supporting designers from here and abroad, with a particular focus on young designers. Édito enhances Simons' offer for the benefit of its customers.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

Simons' 16 stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario. In the spring of 2024, Simons will open a 17th store in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

