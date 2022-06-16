The Nova Scotian location, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024, will be Simons' 17 th store–giving the company brand presence in all major markets in Canada from coast to coast.

"We are extremely fortunate to finally establish a presence here in Halifax, a city that we have been interested in for some time. As one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, it is particularly attractive given the quality of life it has to offer. It's thrilling to be entering the market at such a dynamic moment. We want to immerse ourselves in its culture, communities, and all the beauty that this city, province, and region have to offer," said Bernard Leblanc, president and CEO of Simons, on Thursday morning during an exclusive event for media representatives, business partners, and stakeholders held in downtown Halifax.

"We sense that customers in this market appreciate both local and international design as well as sustainable fashion, so we are happy to offer them the most sought-after styles, while ensuring that they are able to shop in line with their social and environmental values," he continued.

Though online shopping has grown tremendously over the pandemic, the resurgence of in-store sales, which now accounts for two-thirds of the overall sales at Simons, is a clear indication that consumers want to enjoy a hybrid shopping experience. "The in-store experience remains essential. For five generations, we have been renowned for our devotion to customer care, and we look forward to the opportunity of serving this community," said Bernard Leblanc.

A store that will be true to Simons' traditions

The Halifax Shopping Centre location will feature a unique architectural concept by Lemay Michaud Architecture, while McKinley Studios will be responsible for its interior design. Both firms are long-time partners of Simons and have collaborated with the retailer on several projects.

Simons' founder, John Simons, frequently crossed the Atlantic to source merchandise from England and the European continent. It is said that he would have completed over 70 such journeys while at the helm of Simons. As a nod to this chapter in the Simons family's history, the architecture of the Nova Scotian store is expected to evoke the rich maritime and naval history of Halifax and the region.

Simons is known for giving art pride of place in its locations, and their Halifax store will be no exception. A renowned artist will be selected to produce the store's main art installation, creating an opportunity for customers to encounter the work of exceptional Canadian artists.

A carefully curated assortment both in-store and online, as well as sustainable initiatives

The Nova Scotian location will feature a distinctive offering that includes Simons' exclusive collections and meticulously selected national and international brands.

Among the private brands exclusive to Simons, the Halifax store will carry Twik, young women's emerging and creative fashion, Icône, bold feminine fashion, Contemporaine, edited modern women's fashion, Miiyu, women's evolved lingerie and sought-after sleepwear, Le 31, avant-garde and timeless menswear, Djab, edgy and authentic streetwear for men, I.Fiv5, on-trend activewear, as well as Simons Maison, distinctive home fashion.

For over 20 years, the company has also been innovating to fulfill its social responsibilities and reduce its environmental footprint. The Vision program, launched two years ago, positions the business as an agent of environmental and social change. By the end of 2022, 70% of the garments in its exclusive collections will meet at least one of its Vision sustainability standards. The company aims to reach 80% by 2023 and 100% by 2025.

Strong Canadian roots with a Nova Scotian touch

Since 2018, Simons has made its digital platform, Fabrique 1840, available to Canadian designers and artisans. The platform gives consumers access to unique products that are made in Canada and showcases our nation's talent. It offers homewares, furniture, ceramics, accessories, and modern art. Each product is carefully selected for its undeniable appeal and stands out for its quality design and materials.

Featured among Fabrique 1840's unique, sustainable, and high-calibre artisans are a number of Nova Scotian creators: Little Brummie (Halifax), Offcut Studio (Conquerall Mills) and 3rd Story Workshop (Halifax).

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

Simons' 16 stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario. A 17th store will open in the spring of 2024 in Halifax.

