Like each of Simons' locations, the CF Fairview Pointe Claire store is unique in its architecture, design and artwork by Canadian artists. It is the result of a close collaboration with the architectural and design firm LEMAYMICHAUD and offers a creative shopping experience, enhanced by a design intended to facilitate and elevate the customer experience.

A consumer in hybrid mode

At a time when businesses are focusing on the web, La Maison Simons is reaffirming its confidence in its strong, strategically located store network, which meets a strong demand from consumers for an exceptional shopping experience, especially after the pandemic.

"Consumers are now in hybrid mode and are seeking an omnichannel offering that is accessible both in-store and online," said Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of La Maison Simons. A native of the West Island, Leblanc is opening his first store since being appointed to lead the company by Peter Simons in March 2022. "While online shopping has grown tremendously in recent years, the resurgence of in-store sales is a clear indication that consumers want to enjoy a hybrid shopping experience and the in-store experience remains essential. That is why we are confident we made the right choice in opening this new location," he continued.

A well-thought-out offer both in-store and on the website, and sustainable initiatives

La Maison Simons offers a distinctive range of exclusive collections and a carefully chosen selection of national and international brands. For over 20 years, the company has been innovating to fulfil its social responsibilities and reduce its environmental footprint. Its Vision program, created two years ago, enables it to take an eco–responsible approach to positioning itself as an agent of change. By 2022, 70% of the garments in its exclusive collections will meet at least one of its Vision sustainability standards. The company aims to raise this proportion to 80% by 2023 and 100% by 2025.

Technology at the service of customer experience

Technological development now permits consumers to take advantage of physical and relational space. The digital services available to them at all times facilitate their shopping experience and their understanding of the extensive and distinctive offer to which they have access.

La Maison Simons plans the development of its technologies according to the evolving needs of its customers. The digital experience is dynamic across all platforms, multiplying touch points and facilitating the customer's relationship with the brand.

In this regard, the Simons app was named the best mobile app experience in Canada, according to Leger's WOW 2021 study. Its personalized environment, featuring targeted content, greatly enriches the customer experience.

Art as an addition to the customer journey

Since its very beginnings, La Maison Simons has given art a prominent place in its retail network. Since 1840, this commitment has been cultivated and nurtured by encounters and discoveries made during travels. The 16th Simons location is no exception. Indeed, several works of art punctuate the customer journey, including a monumental work by Vancouver artist Brendan Tang. Pareidolia, a set of clouds suspended above the staircase in the north lobby, draws attention and contributes to the volumetry of the space. Pareidolia joins several works that decorate the walls and ceilings of the Simons stores, including Walter Crane's La Coupole de Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, Guido Molinari's luminous kaleidoscope, Solstice, and ceramist Pascale Girardin's Au Pied des Grumes, to name but a few.

Strong Canadian roots

Since 2018, La Maison Simons has made its Fabrique1840 digital platform available to Canadian designers and artisans, giving consumers access to unique, made-in-Canada products; an exceptional window to Canadian artisans. Homeware, furniture, ceramics, accessories, modern art - each product is carefully selected for its undeniable appeal and stands out for the quality of its design and materials.

Additional pictures of the store are available here.

About La Maison Simons

La Maison Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The 16 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario.

CF Fairview Pointe Claire Store

TECHNICAL SHEET

LOCATION Located at 6701 Trans-Canada Highway, Unit Y020, Pointe-Claire, QC H9R 0H1 Direct access to:

Trans-Canada Highway (A-40)



Future Fairview-Pointe-Claire REM station (under construction) SPACE 91,000 square feet, including 74,000 square feet of retail space MAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF THE PROJECT 3-storey fully glazed north entrance vestibule

2-storey mall entrance facade with direct access to Level 2 and view of Level 3

Central skylight, illuminating Levels 2 and 3, in the centre of the shop, opposite the opening from Level 3 to Level 2, where the escalators connecting Levels 2 and 3 are located NUMBER OF FLOORS 3 floors:

Level 1 features an entrance lobby adjacent to entrance number 6 of the shopping centre



the retail and administrative spaces are located on Levels 2 and 3 SUSTAINABILITY FEATURES High performance LED lighting control system CONSTRUCTION FEATURES TOTAL LEASABLE AREA: 91,000 square feet

Administrative space: 14,000 square feet

Retail space: 74,000 square feet

Other (exit corridors, etc.): approximately 3,000 square feet ELEVATORS AND MOBILITY: 1 elevator and 1 freight elevator

4 escalators connecting Levels 1, 2 and 3

1 staircase linking Levels 2 and 3 PARKING AND ACCESS: Direct access to the store via the north exterior entrance

Access to Simons lobby on Level 1 via entrance number 6 of the shopping centre

Access via the mall on Level 2 INVESTMENT $26.5 million OPENING May 5, 2022 ARCHITECTS Architecture Lemay Michaud Architecture et Design Interior design Mckinley Studios TRADES Mechanical and electric Cima + General contractor L'Intendant ARTWORK Main artwork: Brendan Tang - A marriage of an existing work from Simons' collection, IRL, consisting of abstract wooden clouds, with a new series of hard polyurethane clouds, Pareidolia. The set of 9 clouds hangs above the architectural staircase connecting Levels 2 and 3 of the store, near the north entrance lobby. Other artwork:

MATEL - custom murals installed opposite the service counters in the twik area



Catherine Blanchet - hyper-realistic wood pencil drawing of a piece of metal, located in the Edito area for women



Haut Beau - custom tapestries, located in the Le31 department for men



FNF Ébénisterie - custom-made walnut totem poles in the Edito for Men department and an oversized architectural djab logo made from skateboards in the djab area

SOURCE La Maison Simons

For further information: Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594