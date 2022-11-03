QUEBEC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Inspired by the world's greatest fashion designers, Simons is launching its first in-house designed collection, to be featured in its Édito department. The Simons team has been working diligently to create this new luxurious collection, revealing sleek pieces made of carefully selected and high-quality materials. It's refined and low-key, adding to the well-known selection of designer pieces you can find in the Édito section, offering you a unique high-end wardrobe.

Simons first exclusive high-end collection: Édito by Simons (CNW Group/La Maison Simons)

"Every season, we have the pleasure of selecting pieces from collections of the most talented international creators and, over the years, the idea came to design outfits that would become an integral part of what Édito has to offer. The ultimate, refined, and timeless basics are crafted with a focus on quality, design, and choice of materials," explains the Édito creative team.

The team used minimalism as a foundation through their fashion knowledge and unique vision of trends. Through sustainability, ecological and social awareness, and outstanding quality, the Édito by Simons collection showcases simple, refined, and meticulous silhouettes designed to be trendy, while also transcending fashion and time.

The Édito by Simons collection is now available at simons.ca and in the following stores:

Place Ste-Foy , Quebec City

, Downtown Montreal , Montreal

, Galeries d' Anjou , Montreal

, CF Carrefour Laval, Laval

CF Fairview Pointe Claire , Pointe-Claire

, CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa

Square One, Mississauga

West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

The CORE, Calgary

Park Royal South , Vancouver

More pictures of the Édito by Simons collection are available here.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

Simons' 16 stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario. In the spring of 2024, Simons will open a 17th store in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

