Simons has chosen to expand to Halifax in a location that is close to the downtown core and easily accessible by public transit.

"We have been interested in the Maritimes for some time, and we've selected Halifax, a city that is experiencing a real renaissance along with a significant migration of Canadians and newcomers who want to live in a dynamic city while enjoying the benefits of living near the ocean," said Bernard Leblanc, president and CEO of Simons. "As one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, Halifax is a vibrant place with a customer who is interested in travel, style, and a healthy lifestyle. We are excited to be entering the market and confident that our store will attract customers from throughout the Maritimes and beyond," he continued.

The return of consumers to stores

The announcement of the new Halifax store comes just weeks after the opening of a 5th Simons store in the Greater Montreal area. "We see evidence of the physical stores' recovery every day. Our in-store sales represent two-thirds of purchases, proving that customers are back and appreciate our brick-and-mortar shopping experience now more than ever," added Mr. Leblanc.

Mr. Leblanc will look forward to meeting the media and community partners at an event in Halifax on June 16 during which he will unveil more details about plans for the new location.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

Simons' 16 stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario.

SOURCE La Maison Simons

For further information: Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594; Tara Wickwire, [email protected], 902-403-6391