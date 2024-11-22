Simons and Rodeo FX Unveil La Forêt des Merveilles, a Magical Holiday Experience in Old Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Simons is proud to announce an enchanting holiday experience that will transform its headquarters into a magical spectacle, designed and produced by Rodeo FX. This unique immersive show promises to captivate audiences of all ages from November 21 to December 31.

Presented on the historic façade of the store located at 20 Côte de la Fabrique, this sound and light show combines video projections, architectural lighting, and an original soundtrack. For three minutes, the store's windows will come to life to tell a magical Christmas story, where animals from the boreal forest will decorate their woodland home and celebrate the wonder of nature. This reimagination of time-honoured holiday window displays blends tradition and modernity to delight passersby.

Performances in the heart of Old Quebec will take place from Thursday to Saturday between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM, and on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the heart of Old Quebec, allowing spectators to come together and immerse themselves in the spirit of the season. Located near the popular Québec City German Christmas Market, the show will join other local festivities in creating a magical experience for all visitors.

"We are proud to present the result of this unique collaboration with Rodeo FX. For several months now, our teams have been working together to create an awe-inspiring experience that will touch the hearts of our customers and the community of Quebec City. In the coming weeks, young and old alike will be transported to a fantastic world that will unfold on the façade of our iconic store. We hope the creativity and beauty expressed in this enchanting project will amaze visitors and capture the magic of the holiday season," says Yannick Vial, Senior Vice-President, Chief Digital Development and Unified Commerce Officer at Simons.

"We are deeply grateful to Simons for the trust they have placed in us for this creative and inspiring collaboration. From start to finish, this partnership has been as magical as the final result. Simons has proven to be an exceptional partner whose generosity and vision has allowed us to create a unique experience together for the holidays. This project reflects not only our shared passion for beauty and creativity, but also the heritage and elegance of this iconic Quebec institution," adds Solène Lavigne Lalonde, V.P. of Advertising Services and Marketing at Rodeo FX.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde styles and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The current 17 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their assortment as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; one in Nova Scotia; and soon four in Ontario. Two new urban stores will open in Toronto in fall/winter 2025.

About Rodeo FX

Rodeo FX Publicité & Expériences is a creative company specializing in production, post-production, experiences, and audio. As an established creative partner for brands, creative agencies, and production houses, Rodeo has collaborated on advertising campaigns and content for renowned companies such as McDonald's, Nissan, Red Bull, and Tiffany & Co. Composed of dedicated talents, the division demonstrates great attention to detail, unmatched determination, and an undeniable passion for creation.

Media Contact : Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594