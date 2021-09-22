MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Montréal Pride is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Gamache as its new Executive Director. He will begin in the role on September 27, 2021.

A respected leader in the arts sector, Simon Gamache has been contributing for over 15 years to the advancement of a resilient, inclusive and sustainable cultural ecosystem. His professional journey (I Musici de Montréal, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Analekta) has led him to mobilize multidisciplinary teams, develop institutional and financial partnerships, stimulate artistic creation, manage hundreds of productions and events, supervise the production of cross platform content, while contributing to the strategic development of organizations. Most recently, he was mandated by non-profits, municipal administrations and government corporations in the planning of strategic initiatives, development projects and infrastructure projects.

"Simon Gamache's know-how and character make him a remarkably skilled individual for the role of Montréal Pride's Executive Director at this specific moment in our evolution," said Board President Esther Léa Ledoux. "Members of the selection committee were impressed by Simon's grasp of the issues and opportunities facing our organization. His broad skillset will be an undeniable asset in the attainment of our vision to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity, enabling 2SLGBTQI+ communities to shine. Thanks to a strong background in leading teams through change, Simon will guide Montréal Pride on its next development phase."

"I am honored and moved to be appointed Executive Director of Montréal Pride. I wish to thank the Board of Directors for putting their trust in me," said Simon Gamache. "For over 40 years, Montrealers of all gender identities and sexual orientations have marched and gathered to celebrate, commemorate, inspire and raise awareness. Montréal Pride emerged from this collective movement. In the continuity of its astonishing 14-year growth, the organization now has a unique role to play in the achievement of equity at home, in the global Francophonie and around the world. I am eager to get to work with the Montréal Pride team, along with our community, public and corporate partners, so that – together – we increase the impact of our actions."

Trained as a musician (McGill University), Simon Gamache was a freelance musician before becoming an arts manager. Engaged in the cultural sector, he has been a member of various boards, task forces and peer committee groups at the local, provincial and national levels. He was a participant at the Governor General Canadian Leadership Conference, a Leadership Fellow at the Canadian Arts Summit, and a Fellow of Action Canada (Public Policy Forum). He currently pursues graduate research work in social innovation management at HEC Montréal.

Esther Léa Ledoux concludes: "The appointment of Simon Gamache affirms our ambition to pursue the development of Montréal Pride at home and abroad. I can't wait to introduce Simon to our partners, collaborators and allies in Montréal, in Québec, in Canada and on the global stage. The entire Montréal Pride team joins me in welcoming him to our organization!"

About the Montréal Pride Festival

Since 2007, at the initiative of Montréal's 2SLGBTQI+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival has been promoting their rights and celebrating their cultural richness and social advances. The largest gathering of the sexually and gender diverse (SGD) communities in the Francophone world, it works locally on a daily basis while serving as a beacon of hope for people living in 2SLGBTQI+ hostile regions of the globe. In 2022, the festivities will be held from August 8 to 14.

The Montréal Pride Festival presents its activities in Tiohtia:ke, on the unceded Indigenous lands of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation, whom we recognize as the custodians of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tiohtia:ke is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations. Today, it is home to a diverse population of Indigenous and other peoples. We respect the continued connections with the past, present and future in our ongoing relationships with Indigenous and other peoples within the Montréal community.

SOURCE Montréal Pride Celebrations

For further information: For interview requests: Nathalie Roy, Media Relations Consultant, [email protected], 514 889-3622

Related Links

https://fiertemtl.com/

