Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.258 trillion at the end of March, down by $52.4 billion or 2.3 per cent since February. Mutual fund net sales were $1.3 billion in March.

ETF assets totalled $546.9 billion at the end of March, down by $0.2 billion or 0.04 per cent since February. ETF net sales were $13.9 billion in March.

March insights

Despite positive net sales, assets declined for both mutual funds and ETFs due to negative market performance.

In ETFs there was a minimal drop in assets due to strong net inflows, which reached an all-time high in March.

Mutual fund sales were concentrated in bond and money market funds, with money market inflows reaching their highest level since the COVID-related market crisis in March 2020 .

. In ETFs, equity funds were the largest-selling category, with more than 40 per cent going to international equity funds.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Mar 2025 Feb 2025 Mar 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced (1,731) 1,523 (2,727) (595) (8,073) Equity (3,384) (195) 948 (5,723) 1,443 Bond 2,766 3,106 1,646 9,176 7,156 Specialty 974 2,491 626 4,909 1,967 Total long-term funds (1,375) 6,925 494 7,767 2,493 Total money market funds 2,636 2,102 (164) 5,590 152 Total 1,261 9,027 330 13,356 2,645

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Mar 2025 Feb 2025 Mar 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,003.1 1,025.1 938.2 997.8 Equity 853.9 889.2 784.2 868.4 Bond 295.5 293.9 250.4 281.8 Specialty 42.3 41.8 30.1 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,194.8 2,250.0 2,003.0 2,185.8 Total money market funds 62.9 60.2 51.6 56.9 Total 2,257.8 2,310.2 2,054.6 2,242.6

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Mar 2025 Feb 2025 Mar 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 628 750 427 2,124 1,280 Equity 6,444 4,002 2,935 15,262 9,352 Bond 4,088 3,075 701 8,869 2,230 Specialty 652 753 (109) 2,277 (434) Total long-term funds 11,813 8,581 3,953 28,532 12,428 Total money market funds 2,109 1,282 1 4,222 195 Total 13,922 9,863 3,954 32,754 12,623

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Mar 2025 Feb 2025 Mar 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 25.5 25.5 17.3 23.3 Equity 338.9 344.9 261.1 326.9 Bond 126.6 123.3 95.9 116.7 Specialty 23.6 23.3 17.2 22.7 Total long-term funds 514.7 517.0 391.5 489.6 Total money market funds 32.2 30.1 25.6 28.0 Total 546.9 547.1 417.1 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association, formerly the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), is now the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors and the Canadian capital markets. Our members—including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers—are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

