Apr 22, 2025, 11:17 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.258 trillion at the end of March, down by $52.4 billion or 2.3 per cent since February. Mutual fund net sales were $1.3 billion in March.

ETF assets totalled $546.9 billion at the end of March, down by $0.2 billion or 0.04 per cent since February. ETF net sales were $13.9 billion in March.

March insights

  • Despite positive net sales, assets declined for both mutual funds and ETFs due to negative market performance.
  • In ETFs there was a minimal drop in assets due to strong net inflows, which reached an all-time high in March.
  • Mutual fund sales were concentrated in bond and money market funds, with money market inflows reaching their highest level since the COVID-related market crisis in March 2020.
  • In ETFs, equity funds were the largest-selling category, with more than 40 per cent going to international equity funds.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Mar 2025

Feb 2025

Mar 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds




     Balanced

(1,731)

1,523

(2,727)

(595)

(8,073)

     Equity

(3,384)

(195)

948

(5,723)

1,443

     Bond

2,766

3,106

1,646

9,176

7,156

 Specialty

974

2,491

626

4,909

1,967

Total long-term funds

(1,375)

6,925

494

7,767

2,493

Total money market funds

2,636

2,102

(164)

5,590

152

Total

1,261

9,027

330

13,356

2,645

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Mar 2025

Feb 2025

Mar 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds



     Balanced

1,003.1

1,025.1

938.2

997.8

     Equity

853.9

889.2

784.2

868.4

     Bond

295.5

293.9

250.4

281.8

     Specialty

42.3

41.8

30.1

37.8

Total long-term funds

2,194.8

2,250.0

2,003.0

2,185.8

Total money market funds

62.9

60.2

51.6

56.9

Total

2,257.8

2,310.2

2,054.6

2,242.6

*

See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Mar 2025

Feb 2025

Mar 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds




     Balanced

628

750

427

2,124

1,280

     Equity

6,444

4,002

2,935

15,262

9,352

     Bond

4,088

3,075

701

8,869

2,230

 Specialty

652

753

(109)

2,277

(434)

Total long-term funds

11,813

8,581

3,953

28,532

12,428

Total money market funds

2,109

1,282

1

4,222

195

Total

13,922

9,863

3,954

32,754

12,623

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Mar 2025

Feb 2025

Mar 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds



     Balanced

25.5

25.5

17.3

23.3

     Equity

338.9

344.9

261.1

326.9

     Bond

126.6

123.3

95.9

116.7

     Specialty

23.6

23.3

17.2

22.7

Total long-term funds

514.7

517.0

391.5

489.6

Total money market funds

32.2

30.1

25.6

28.0

Total

546.9

547.1

417.1

517.6

*

See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data
  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association, formerly the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), is now the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors and the Canadian capital markets. Our members—including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers—are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

