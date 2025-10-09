Many investors also turn to DIY investing, finfluencers

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) and Pollara Strategic Insights today released the results of their annual Survey of Canadian Investors, which has tracked Canadian investor sentiments and behaviour since 2006. This year, the survey broadened its scope to include not just mutual fund and ETF holders, but also those who hold stocks, bonds, crypto and other investment types. This reflects SIMA's expanded support for capital markets, wealth management and asset management.

The 2025 survey found that:

Most investors made a new investment within the past two years and the vast majority did so with the help of advice or guidance. Compared to 2024, twice as many mutual fund investors made a purchase this year, and 50% more ETF investors made a purchase.

Most investors have a high level of trust in their advisors, saying they help them achieve goals, boost returns, encourage saving, and keep them disciplined during downturns.

Four in 10 investors (38%) have an online or discount brokerage account, with most using it at least monthly.

Almost a third of Canadian investors turn to finfluencers when making investment decisions.

"By updating our annual investor survey to include a much broader cross-section of investors, we are able to get new types of insights that will help the industry adapt and evolve for the benefit of all investors," said Andy Mitchell, President and CEO, SIMA. "While the investing environment is changing rapidly and the industry is changing as well, it is encouraging that so many investors still value the advisor relationship and the advice they get."

"SIMA and Pollara have continued to adapt the survey to explore new issues and themes that matter to Canadian investors, which helps the industry better understand their needs," said Lesli Martin, Senior Vice-President, Pollara Strategic Insights. "It is especially interesting to see that investors say it is more important to receive advice from a financial advisor during times of market volatility and uncertain economic conditions."

Detailed findings

Investment products: Canadian households most commonly hold mutual funds (41%), stocks (36%), and GICs (29%), while a substantial share also hold ETFs (21%), bonds (14%), and cryptocurrency (11%).

Investment purchasing: Most investors made a new investment within the past two years, with many purchasing ETFs, stocks, GICs, or crypto in the past year. Half of mutual fund holders purchased mutual funds in the past year, which is double the 2024 level. ETF purchases among ETF holders also rose dramatically. The majority of investors purchased at least some investments with advice (80%), although many also made independent purchases.

Satisfaction with advisors: 86% of investors are "highly satisfied" or "completely satisfied" with their financial advisor. The highest level of satisfaction (those rating it 10 out of 10) rose significantly from last year for mutual fund and ETF investors.

Advisor value: Most investors say advisors give them confidence in reaching their goals and help them achieve better returns. And most investors say advisors improve their saving and investing habits, help them stay disciplined during downturns, and agree that the fees are worth it.

Discount brokerages: Four in 10 investors (38%) have an online or discount brokerage account, with most using it at least monthly. Investors with these accounts rely heavily on financial media, brokerage research tools, and online professional sources when making investment decisions.

Financial influencers (finfluencers): Almost one-third of investors turn to finfluencers for guidance, most often for money-management tips, product recommendations, and specific investment ideas.

Market volatility: Over 30% of investors say the current state of markets and the economy is causing them to invest less than usual – a drop from last year when half of investors said they invested less for this reason. One fifth (19%) invested more and the remainder (46%) stayed the course. Two-thirds of investors say it is more important to receive advice from a financial advisor during uncertain economic times (67%).

Understanding of annual fee and performance statements: Two-thirds of investors (67%) recall receiving annual fee and performance statements, and most who read them rate the information as clear, complete, and easy to understand. About three in 10 took action based on what they learned.

Non-investors: Those without investments most often cite not having enough money (48%) or fear of losing money (29%) as reasons. They are more likely to be younger, women, with lower household income, and newer to Canada.

The 2025 sample included 5,400 surveys with 4,384 investors and 1,016 non-investors.

For a comprehensive look at this year's findings, read the full report at SIMA or Pollara Strategic Insights.

