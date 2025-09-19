MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) has submitted its response to the Autorité des marchés financiers' (AMF) consultation on the recalibration of regulatory fees.

SIMA welcomes the AMF's reduction of fees for mutual fund dealers, investment dealers and their representatives, reflecting the delegation of powers to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). SIMA urges other Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) members to follow this example to promote market fairness and avoid fee duplication.

However, SIMA is concerned about the proposed fee increases related to the filing of prospectuses and Fund/ETF Facts for investment funds. Due to a lack of detailed data supporting the increases, SIMA does not support them and calls for further transparency and engagement with the AMF to better understand and refine the proposals.

"We appreciate that the AMF has taken steps to align fees with delegated regulatory functions, which help strengthen fairness and competitiveness in Quebec's investment industry," said Marie Brault, Chair of the Board of Governors, SIMA Regional Council in Quebec. "At the same time, we encourage the AMF to provide detailed data on fee increases for investment funds to ensure transparency and fairness in cost recovery. We look forward to collaborating with the AMF and other CSA members to streamline and rationalize fee frameworks for the benefit of all market participants."

SIMA also supports the introduction of a $2,000 non-refundable pre-filing fee for consultations involving draft documents that do not result in a formal filing, while recommending clear exemptions for informal, non-document-based inquiries.

In its submission, SIMA also highlights challenges in conducting a thorough member consultation due to the timing of the AMF's simultaneous consultations during peak summer vacation months, and recommends improved publication practices for future regulatory amendments.

