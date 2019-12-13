SilverCrest Metals Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Eric Fier, CEO & Director, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market. SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, that is focused on new discoveries, acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. SilverCrest Metals Inc. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 29, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited