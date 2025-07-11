Silver Viper Closes $3.6 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its $3.6 million non-brokered private placement announced on June 18, 2025 (the "Offering"), issuing 11,993,149 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,484,161.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half of one warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. All Units issued in connection with the Offering bears a legend indicating that they are subject to a trading restriction for a period of 12 months following the closing of the transaction.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for drilling and other exploration activities at La Virginia and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Finders received a total cash commission of $86,484 and were issued 379,279 Finder's Units (the "Finder's Units") of the Company. The Finder's Units have the same terms as the Units issued to subscribers in the Offering and bears a legend indicating that they are subject to a trading restriction for a period of 12 months following closing.

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 1,516,700 Units pursuant to the Private Placement for total consideration of $455,010.00. Prior to the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 3,333,300 common shares and 1,666,650 common share purchase warrants of the Company representing approximately 6.2% on a non-diluted basis and 9.0% on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Private Placement, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 4,850,000 common shares and 2,425,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company representing approximately 7.3% on a non-diluted basis and 10.6% on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Silver Viper's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto Ontario M5C 3C5).

Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 616,667 Units. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in Mexico. The Company is the operator and 100% owner of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora. The Company continues to evaluate and advance mineral exploration opportunities across key mining jurisdictions in Mexico and acquired the Cimarron Project in Sinaloa, Mexico in June 2025.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

