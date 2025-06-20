SILVER VIPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CIMARRON GOLD-COPPER PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 8, 2025, the Company has acquired the Cimarron Project in Sinaloa, Mexico, a property hosting a porphyry gold-copper system (the "Transaction"), from CSAC Holdings Inc. ("CSAC").

Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement dated May 8, 2025, between the Company, CSAC and all of the shareholders of CSAC (the "Vendors"), Silver Viper acquired all of the outstanding common shares of CSAC from the Vendors in exchange for 9,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, of Silver Viper (the "Shares"). The Shares issued to the arm's length Vendors are not subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws and no finders' fees were paid in connection with the Transaction.

Highlights of the Cimarron Project

The Cimarron Project is located on the prolific porphyry belt from Arizona to Jalisco and is situated in the well-established mining jurisdiction of Mexico. The Cimarron Project lies between Mazatlán and Rosario in Sinaloa and is accessible via an 11-kilometre dirt road from a nearby paved road. The area is relatively flat, with low topographic contrast, supporting ease of access. An electrical line passes one kilometre south of the property. The nearby towns of Rosario—a historic mining community—and Mazatlán provide access to skilled local labour.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Ben Whiting, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in Mexico. The Company is the operator and 100% owner of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora. The Company continues to evaluate and advance mineral exploration opportunities across key mining jurisdictions in Mexico and acquired the Cimarron Project in Sinaloa, Mexico in June 2025.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking and include, without limitation, any statements respecting future plans for the Cimarron Project. Although Silver Viper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties.

