Silver Viper Appoints Taj Singh as Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Taj Singh as Independent Chair of the Company's Board of Directors ("Chair") succeeding Mr. Gary Cope who will be stepping off the Board to move into retirement.

Silver Viper's President and CEO Steve Cope states: "Taj is an accomplished leader with a proven track record, and we are delighted to welcome him on as Chair of Silver Viper's Board. He brings considerable technical, strategic, and financing experience, as well as significant first-hand knowledge of operating successfully in Mexico.

"Gary founded the Belcarra Group and its companies, including Silver Viper, and will always be a part of what we do. We want to thank him for his years of service and wish him the best as he enjoys his retirement and pursues his other interests. We look forward to building on the legacy Gary leaves us at Belcarra."

Incoming Chair Taj Singh states: "I am honored to be appointed Chair and given the opportunity to lead the board and management team as Silver Viper continues to make headway on its projects in Mexico, a business jurisdiction I am very familiar with. I am humbled to take over this role from Gary and wish him well in his retirement.

Mr. Taj Singh - Biography

Taj Singh currently serves as President and CEO of Gold Line Resources Ltd. Singh was founding President and CEO of Mexico focused Discovery Silver Corp where he led a +30x market capitalization growth to over C$500 million during his tenure. He also served as Director / Lead Independent Director of GT Gold Corp., acquired by Newmont Corporation in 2020 for approximately C$400 million.

Earlier in his career, Singh served as VP Business Development and VP Engineering for Mexican gold producer Timmins Gold Corp. (since acquired by Argonaut Gold Inc.). Singh also worked as a Mining Equity Research Analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets, and spent over a decade working in various operations, engineering, and project development roles for diversified mining majors Inco Limited and Vale Limited. Mr. Singh is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng), a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), and holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Metallurgy / Minerals Processing) and a Master of Engineering degree (Metallurgy).

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

