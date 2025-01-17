SILVER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) announces that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") on March 6, 2025. The Company has set a record date for the Special Meeting of January 31, 2025.

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek authorization from the Company's shareholders to enable the Board of Directors (the "Board") to consider a consolidation of all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") at a ratio of one (1) post‐consolidation share for up to every one hundred (100) pre‐consolidation shares (the "Consolidation"). Shareholders will be requested at the Special Meeting or any adjournment thereof, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendment, a special resolution approving the Consolidation. Additional details in respect of any proposed Consolidation will be included in a management information circular which is being mailed to shareholders in compliance with applicable laws and will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company to be in a position to complete the Consolidation to provide the Company with greater flexibility for future corporate activities, enhance the marketability of the Common Shares as an investment and lead to increased interest by a broader spectrum of potential investors, thereby increasing the Company's ability to secure additional financing for operational and growth initiatives.

The implementation of any Consolidation is subject to Silver Mountain receiving all required approvals, including support from shareholders at the upcoming Special Meeting, and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. If the approvals required for the Consolidation are obtained and the Board decides to implement the Consolidation, the Consolidation will occur at a time determined by the Board and additional information in respect of the Consolidation will be announced by the Company.

