Silver Mountain Finalizing US$10 Million Prepayment Facility to Advance the Reliquias Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of negotiating a US$10 million prepayment facility (the "Facility") with Trafigura PTE Ltd. ("Trafigura") a leading commodities group. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. ("AGMR Peru"), and Trafigura have agreed upon indicative terms and are in the process of preparing definitive documentation for the Facility.

The Facility is intended to provide strategic funding to support the continued development of Silver Mountain's flagship Reliquias silver-polymetallic project, located in Huancavelica, Peru.

Highlights of the Facility are expected to include:

Amount: Up to US$10,000,000 .

Up to . Availability: Multiple drawdowns over a 9-month period following execution, subject to an approved development plan and satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.

Multiple drawdowns over a 9-month period following execution, subject to an approved development plan and satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. Security: First ranking security over the assets of AGMR Peru.

First ranking security over the assets of AGMR Peru. Grace Period: 18 months (interest-only).

18 months (interest-only). Final Maturity: 60 months, including grace period.

The Company is now focused on concluding definitive documentation for the Facility.

Alvaro Espinoza, CEO of Silver Mountain Resources, commented: "This Facility will represent a significant step forward for Silver Mountain and a strong vote of confidence from Trafigura. We are proud to partner with a global leader as we move closer to production at Reliquias. This funding will allow us to continue executing on our development plan and generating long-term value for our stakeholders."

The Facility will represent another key milestone in Silver Mountain's path toward building a high-quality, sustainable mining operation in one of Peru's most prospective silver districts.

The entering into of the Facility remains subject to certain conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence by Trafigura and the execution of definitive documentation. While the Company and Trafigura are working collaboratively, there can be no assurance that the Facility will be completed. The Company will provide further updates with regards to the Facility.

About Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company focused on the development of silver and polymetallic projects in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Reliquias Project, located in a prolific mining district with established infrastructure and strong community relations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions as to expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to, "expects", "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the terms and completion of the Facility. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 26, 2024, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

For Further Information Contact: Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Mountain Resources Inc, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, +51 997 377 968, [email protected] , www.agmr.ca