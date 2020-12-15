QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SiliCycle management is pleased to have signed a Letter of Intent with the Quebec Cannabis Society (SQDC) for the supply of its Tyche™ brand products in 2021.

SiliCycle had obtained approval from the AMP (Autorité des marchés publics) and its cannabis processing license from Health Canada in recent months. The completion of these crucial steps led to the conclusion of discussions with the SQDC and the signing of this letter.

"We are very pleased that our associate Stéphane Maher, Vice President of Business Development for our subsidiary Tyche CBD Inc. has entered into this first agreement with SQDC. His efforts and discussions over the past few months have been fruitful and we thank the officers of the SQDC for their openness and their willingness to collaborate with Quebec processors" said SiliCycle President Hugo St-Laurent.

The new plant has a processing capacity (extraction, purification and bottling) of up to 10 million bottles per year and the plant is equipped with units for the preparation of finished products including tinctures, sprays, soft gels, and other formats.

About SiliCycle Inc.

SiliCycle Inc. is a company that was founded in 1995 in Quebec City. It is a world leader in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty products for the pharmaceutical industry. Technical expert in chemistry, SiliCycle sells its solutions for extraction and purification of molecules of interest and in the chemistry of silica in 100 countries. SiliCycle's know-how is sought after by major industrial manufacturers to the analytical laboratories of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical and food companies around the world that use CRO/CMO products and services.

About Tyche CBD Inc.

Tyche CBD Inc. is a Vancouver-based company that specializes in marketing CBD-based products produced by PurCann Pharma, a subsidiary of the SiliCycle Group. Stephane Maher and his team have extensive experience in product, market and retail developments.

For further information: Hugo St-Laurent, President, 418 874.0054, [email protected]; Pierre Drapeau, Head of public affairs, 418 456.6385, [email protected]

