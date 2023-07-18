STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 17, 2023, inmates from the medium security sector at Stony Mountain Institution were involved in an altercation that resulted in seven inmates being victims of an assault.

The injured inmates were evaluated by staff members of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

No staff members were injured during this incident.

As part of the incident, Colton Patchinose, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder – Use of a Firearm, Assault Peace Officer and Aggravated Assault since April 21, 2011.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

The Stonewall detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive Death of An Inmate

Deaths in custody

Stony Mountain Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258