TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Signature Kitchen Suite continues its legacy of True to Food innovation and leading-edge technology with the Canadian availability of its 2024 Transitional Series, the latest addition to the luxury home appliance line. These luxury, built-in appliances set the standard for timeless design and deliver the latest in kitchen innovation in an elevated culinary lifestyle.

Bold Sophistication with New Transitional Series

The Transitional Series marks a significant expansion to the Signature Kitchen Suite lineup and was created in response to a growing preference for transitional and contemporary kitchen design among consumers. These appliances deliver a chic, minimalist appearance with satin stainless-steel exteriors, as well as an elegant, velvety, matte finish that truly elevates a luxury kitchen aesthetic. This line comes equipped with slimmer handles and moves away from the use of conventional control knobs, for a sleek design.

Enhanced Cooking Experiences for Diverse Culinary Lifestyles and Spaces

Recognized with three Red Dot Best of the Best awards, the new Signature Kitchen Suite wall ovens come equipped with Gourmet AITM technology that can identify food items and automatically make up to ten delicious recipe suggestions. The high-definition, Wi-Fi enabled, Gourmet AI™ Camera allows you to remotely view inside the oven cavity in real-time via your smart device, record time-lapses, take pictures and even share them online. Gourmet AI™ technology gets even smarter through ThinQ UP cloud updates that continuously enhance food recognition for even better cooking results.

The 30-inch Double Wall Oven with Steam-Combi (SKSDV3012MT) brings precise cooking to the forefront in a chic, seamless, design. The innovative power of the Steam-Combi™ convection system ensures fast and even cooking, using the natural properties of steam to help maintain the taste, texture and appearance of food. Without requiring any preheating, the oven's steam sous vide mode allows for the creation of delectable dishes that are moist and tender on the inside and crispy and flaky on the outside. This model offers convenience and flexibility to monitor your cooking from any location with a built-in camera and Wi-Fi enabled smart control, powered by ThinQ®. The Speed Clean makes light work of oven cleaning with a ten-minute cycle using only water. The GlideShut™ Door feature opens and closes the oven gently and with grace, adding further refinement to the luxurious design.

The Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Combi Wall Oven (SKSCV3012MT) pairs the flexibility of a steam-assist convection oven with the convenience of a speed oven for elevated cooking at eye level. Like the other models in the Transitional Series, this oven also combines Steam-Combi, convection cooking and sous vide capabilities. This model also sports microwave and broil modes for further flexibility. The oven's speed cook feature provides the hustle of a microwave and the quality expected from a convection oven thanks to advanced halogen lighting, carbon fiber, convection heating, and skipping preheating with infrared technology. The fast cooking is matched with equally fast cleaning capabilities thanks to the Speed Clean feature. The oven also features a built-in camera and Wi-Fi enabled smart control, powered by ThinQ®.

Finally, the 30-inch Single Wall Oven with Steam-Combi (SKSSV3011MT), delivers the same cooking punch in a compact size for a more compact space. This single unit also combines Steam-Combi, convection cooking and sous vide functionalities for enhanced cooking capabilities. The unit features a built-in camera and Wi-Fi enabled smart control powered by ThinQ®, the GlideShut™ Door and the Speed Clean feature, consistent with the other models in the lineup.

Powerful Cleaning That's Gentle Enough for Delicate Wine Stems

The QuadWash™ Pro PowerSteam® Stainless Steel Dishwasher (SKSDW2411T) packages the power of QuadWash™ in the timeless elegance of the stainless-steel, Transitional Series design. Dynamic Heat Dry technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying1, and delivers table-ready dishes right off the rack. This dishwasher offers enhanced performance with a 1-hour wash and dry cycle, as well as PowerSteam®2 Plus system which provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, accommodating a wide variety of dishes. This model also offers remote adjustability thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi enabled smart control, powered by ThinQ®.

A sleek, minimalist approach to panels & Transitional handles

While the sleek, stainless-steel designs and thin, yet easy-to-grip handles, of the transitional series provide modern refinement to contemporary kitchen designs, these appliances are also panel-ready and can be colour coordinated to match existing cabinetry for a truly built-in look. This allows you to create a kitchen that embodies personal style while meeting diverse culinary needs.

Signature Kitchen Suite is committed to providing Canadians with a wide range of premium appliances that embody refinement and sophistication — elevating kitchen spaces with luxurious design and enhanced performance. For more information on the Transitional Series and other premium offerings by Signature Kitchen Suite, please visit https://www.signaturekitchensuite.com/ca-en.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ home chefs, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. Featuring the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com/ca-en or follow the brand on social @SKSappliances_canada.



1 As compared to our standard QuadWash

2 PowerSteam Dishwashers certified by NSF achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria when operated on the Steam cycle

