SIGNAL HILL EQUITY PARTNERS FUND IV EXCEEDS TARGET, CLOSING AT $200 MILLION WITH 20 YEAR TERM

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Signal Hill Equity Partners ("Signal Hill") is pleased to announce that it has closed its fourth private equity fund, Signal Hill Equity Partners IV, LP and its parallel international partnership (collectively "Fund IV") with $200 million of committed equity. Reflecting Signal Hill's investment focus on long-term value creation, the limited partners of Fund IV have agreed to a twenty (20) year term for the fund compared to the traditional ten (10) year life.

"The overwhelming demand to participate in our twenty (20) year fund is a testament to the success that we have enjoyed making investments that are focused on long term value creation," said Jamie Johnson, CEO of Signal Hill. He added, "once we understand the important drivers critical to a business, we want to leverage our knowledge and continue to invest and build an enduring business alongside management while letting our capital compound."

Signal Hill has consistently achieved top quartile results in its funds and has attracted investors that include significant family offices, high net worth private investors and some of the largest institutions in Canada.

Signal Hill is a Canadian-based private equity firm that focuses on investing in regulated and essential service businesses and has raised over $500 million of long-term capital. Signal Hill is managed by 10 professionals who have completed over 200 transactions investing, building, and growing private companies into exceptional businesses.

