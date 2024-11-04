Signal Hill Equity Partners Establishes New Architecture and Engineering Services Platform Focused on Serving Social Infrastructure End Markets

Signal Hill Invests in CSArch a Leading Architecture, Engineering, and Design Firm Primarily Serving the Education Sector

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Signal Hill Equity Partners ("Signal Hill"), a middle-market private equity firm that specializes in investing in regulated and essential service businesses, is partnering with CSArch to support the launch of a national architecture, engineering, and design platform. This will be the first investment in Signal Hill Fund IV ("Fund IV") and will continue to build on the Firm's legacy of investing, building, and growing private companies into exceptional businesses. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Albany, New York, CSArch is a leading education sector focused architecture, engineering, and design firm that employs over 70 employees across three offices. CSArch is led by Dan Woodside, President, Richard Peckham, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Ritzenthaler, Vice President, all of whom will continue to collectively lead the organization following the transaction and execute their long-term growth objectives. Signal Hill further intends to work with CSArch and help accelerate platform diversification through acquisitions that will support geographic expansion and enhance client and service offerings.

Richard Peckham, CSArch CEO shared that, "CSArch is excited to enter into this new phase of our company's growth. The partnership that we are forming with Signal Hill will provide expanded opportunities for both our staff and our clients. It has been a pleasure working with the Signal Hill team to date and we look forward to the future."

Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, Managing Director with Signal Hill noted, "We are pleased to partner with CSArch and launch our first platform within Fund IV. The CSArch team has built an exceptional business with long-term trusted client relationships and industry recognized award-winning designs serving the education sector. We look forward to build on this strong legacy and support the team in meeting their growth objectives which aligns strongly with our ethos of building enduring companies."

Signal Hill Equity received legal support from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. CSArch was advised by PSMJ Resources, Inc. with legal support provided by Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP.

About CSArch

Founded in 1991, CSArch is an architecture, engineering and construction management firm with offices in Albany, Newburgh and Utica, New York. CSArch specializes in K-12, higher education, civic, corporate and advanced technology facilities, representing a diverse range of building types.

CSArch is made up of hard-working, creative and intelligent design professionals who seek to positively impact the human experience by pushing the potential of the built environment. It has been recognized as one of the Capital Region's largest architectural firms and one of the area's best places to work by the Albany Business Review, and has been named a top firm by Engineering News Record, Building Design and Construction Magazine, and Architectural Record. For more information, visit www.csarchpc.com.

About Signal Hill Equity Partners

Signal Hill is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on investing in regulated and essential service businesses and has raised over $500 million of long-term capital. Signal Hill is managed by a team of professionals who have completed over 250 transactions investing, building, and growing private companies into exceptional businesses. For more information, visit www.signalhillequity.com

