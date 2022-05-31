SIGMA-HR Acquires Horasphere

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SIGMA-RH has just completed the acquisition of Horasphere, a Saguenay-based scheduling optimization and constraint planning management software publisher. SIGMA-HR now offers the most comprehensive HRMS suite on the market, adding in-depth automated scheduling features to its offering.

This strategic acquisition provides strong growth opportunities for SIGMA-HR in the advanced time management field. Horasphere's 40 experts join those of SIGMA-HR, thereby increasing its capacity for production and innovation. SIGMA-HR now boasts over 120 employees in Quebec and France.

"This addition of very advanced time management capabilities makes us a benchmark for small businesses that usually turn to American suites for lack of a local solution. This acquisition secures our position as a leader in human resources management solutions and further enhances our overall offering. We're now better able to contribute to major local and international projects. SIGMA-HR will offer this technology to its clients to better serve them."

- Patrice Poirier, President, SIGMA-HR

About SIGMA-HR

SIGMA-HR, founded in 1992, is an HR management software publisher whose flagship products include an HRMS (Human Resources Management System) and an occupational health and safety module. The company opened a subsidiary in France in 2004. The modular solution it has rolled out in more than 20 countries enables users to manage HR processes such as work accidents, timesheets, talent and labour relations. The SIGMA-HR solution stands out for its flexibility, cross-functionality and innovations, as well as its powerful geopositioning and data analysis tools.

