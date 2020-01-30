Siemens Healthineers and Hamilton Health Sciences announce formation of new Value Partnership to enhance imaging services in southwestern Ontario

A global pioneer in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers will ensure Hamilton Health Sciences has access to the latest innovations in diagnostic equipment, education and training resources for staff, and digital health solutions. The agreement includes the procurement, ongoing replacement and maintenance of approximately 500 systems for diagnostic imaging, advanced therapies, and monitoring equipment. Among them are computed tomography, magnetic resonance, ultrasound, mammography, x-ray, and molecular imaging equipment, as well angiography solutions.

The partnership aligns with Hamilton Health Sciences' Strategic Plan and the organization's emphasis on capital and operational transformation. This includes the renewal of the Hospital Information System (HIS) and clinical equipment to drive operating improvements by leveraging the tools, capabilities, knowledge and experience of a world-class healthcare sector company.

This value partnership has been developed to mitigate technology risk, reduce total cost of ownership, improve operational capabilities and efficiency, facilitate digital connectivity, and ensure imaging equipment remains consistent with the industry's highest standards.

"The best patient care of the future requires new processes, equipment and partnerships," said Rob MacIsaac, President and CEO, Hamilton Health Sciences. "Our partnership with Siemens Healthineers will enable Hamilton Health Sciences to stay ahead of advancements in medical diagnostic and imaging capability, so we can exceed the needs and expectations of the patients we serve for many years to come. At the same time, we will unlock new benefits for the patient care teams and clinicians working throughout our hospital. Together, we will ensure safe and optimal diagnostic services, improve patient flow, and enhance training. Most importantly, we'll be able to serve more patients and offer more accurate diagnostic services to help inform decisions about their care."

Sevket On, Vice President and Zone General Manager, Siemens Healthineers Canada commented: "Throughout the term of this partnership, we will provide vendor independent advanced healthcare technology solutions, along with the financial security and technology certainty Canadian hospitals require. This value partnership will allow Hamilton Health Sciences to proactively manage the pressures of growing healthcare costs and increasing patient expectations, while improving clinical outcomes," he continued.

"We are delighted to enter into a value partnership with Hamilton Health Sciences for the next 15 years," said David Pacitti, President and Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. "This relationship demonstrates our commitment to working closely with our customers to provide healthcare solutions that help transform care delivery and contribute to better patient experience."

Hamilton Health Sciences is a community of 15,000 staff, physicians, researchers and volunteers that proudly serves south central Ontario residents, and also provides specialized, advanced care to people from across the province. Hamilton Health Sciences is the only hospital in Ontario that cares for all ages, from pre-birth to end-of-life. Offering world-leading expertise in many areas, including cardiac and stroke care, cancer care, palliative care and pediatrics, Hamilton Health Sciences is also renowned for its healthcare research.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of Healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostic, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 52,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted profit of €2.5 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

